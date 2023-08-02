Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

