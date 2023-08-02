Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.72. 2,290,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

