Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,219.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,786,000 after purchasing an additional 925,460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

