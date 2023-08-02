Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,519. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

