Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Raised by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 8.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. 6,546,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,796. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

