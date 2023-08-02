Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $318.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

