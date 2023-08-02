Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $419.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,679. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.96. The company has a market cap of $318.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.