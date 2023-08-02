Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VV stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,755. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

