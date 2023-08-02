Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. 2,105,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.