Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. 2,105,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.07.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
