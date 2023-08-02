Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
VUG stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.12. 151,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
