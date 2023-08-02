Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,144,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

