Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 7,045,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,177,273. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

