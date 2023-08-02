Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,319,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.