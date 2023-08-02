Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 11,651,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,123. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

