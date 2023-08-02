Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $112.28. 482,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,781. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

