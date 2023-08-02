Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.94. 875,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,798. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

