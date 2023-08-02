Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 426,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 381,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $198.36. 89,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,957. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.05.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

