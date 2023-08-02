Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $309.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

