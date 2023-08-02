Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 2.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 181,639 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

