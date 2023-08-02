Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KJAN. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.0% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 42,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $67,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS KJAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,940 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

