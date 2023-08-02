Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $36.46. 6,386 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $176.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.