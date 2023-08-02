Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 15,399 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,655 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.