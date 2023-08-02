Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $16.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,108. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $254.92 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

