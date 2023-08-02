Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $16.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $263.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,081. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.65. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $254.92 and a 1 year high of $353.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

