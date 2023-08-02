V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08. V.F. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. 7,604,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. V.F. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,224.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

