V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. V.F. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,445,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

