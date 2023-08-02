V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in V.F. by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

