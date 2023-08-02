USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion and approximately $4.06 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,179,675,898 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

