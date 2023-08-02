US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UFIV)

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1564 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,952 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.08. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

Get US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF alerts:

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.