Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE UBA opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $894.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

