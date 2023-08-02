Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Upwork Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $260,352.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,703 shares of company stock valued at $493,846. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,047,000 after buying an additional 1,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 589,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd lifted its position in Upwork by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 532,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

