Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $65.18

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.18, but opened at $67.00. Upstart shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 4,201,095 shares changing hands.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,404 in the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 32.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Upstart by 10.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Upstart by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 61,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

