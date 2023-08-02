Upbound Group (UPBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Upbound Group to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Upbound Group has set its FY23 guidance at $2.70-3.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.70-$3.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Upbound Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. Upbound Group has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.43%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPBD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

