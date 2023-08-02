UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 941,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045,907 shares.The stock last traded at $4.19 and had previously closed at $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $705.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.