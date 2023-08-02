UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Cap of $3.69 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00013341 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.69 billion and $571,309.29 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00316545 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,725,431 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,727,397.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.95289822 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $630,681.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

