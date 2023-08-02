Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.
Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Universal Insurance Stock Performance
UVE stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
