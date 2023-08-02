UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

