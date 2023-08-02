UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,862,000 after buying an additional 759,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $504.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,983. The firm has a market cap of $469.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.82 and a 200 day moving average of $485.32.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

