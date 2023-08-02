United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded up $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,834 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

