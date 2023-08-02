United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in United Rentals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.72. The company had a trading volume of 463,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,005. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.09.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

