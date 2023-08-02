United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.96.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 29,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $101,128,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

