United Maritime (USEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.82 million during the quarter.

United Maritime Stock Down 0.8 %

USEA stock opened at 2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.85. United Maritime has a 52-week low of 1.09 and a 52-week high of 4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Maritime Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Maritime

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of United Maritime worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

