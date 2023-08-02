Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unisys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 515,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. Unisys has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $365.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Unisys news, Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 602.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 877,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 752,990 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 59.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 34.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 161,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 969.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,455,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

