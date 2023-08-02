Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $231.51 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.47 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.