Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of UNB stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.17%.
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
