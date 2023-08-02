Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UNB stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

