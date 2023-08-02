Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.12) per share for the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,765 shares of company stock worth $416,366. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

