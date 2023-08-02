Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,137,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140,563. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

