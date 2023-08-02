Uber Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

