U-Haul (UHAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect U-Haul to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of U-Haul stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. U-Haul has a 1 year low of $49.64 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UHAL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Karl A. Schmidt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U-Haul by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 109.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 250,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 28,416.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 374,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

