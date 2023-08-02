TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.92 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 233,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

